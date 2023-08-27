Prigozhin confirmed dead after genetic tests - Moscow
- Published
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been confirmed dead after genetic analysis of bodies found in Wednesday's plane crash, Russian officials have said.
The Investigative Committee said the identities of all 10 victims had been established and corresponded to those on the flight's passenger list.
Prigozhin's private jet came down north-west of Moscow on 25 August, killing all those on board.
The Kremlin has denied speculation it was to blame for the crash.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
