Ukraine war: Deadly new Russian attack reported on Izmail port area
A new Russian drone strike has hit Ukrainian port facilities in the Izmail area on the River Danube, killing one person, the local governor says.
Port and agricultural infrastructure was damaged in the overnight attack, according to Oleh Kiper, governor of the surrounding Odesa region.
There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the reported new attack.
Izmail, across the river from Nato member state Romania, came under Russian drone attack earlier this week.
Ukraine alleged that Russian drones had landed on Romanian territory during that attack but Romania denied this.
The dispute between Romania and Ukraine came as Russian and Turkish leaders held talks over reviving a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had travelled to the Russian city of Sochi in an attempt to persuade President Vladimir Putin to restart it.
Mr Putin said the deal, which Moscow abandoned in July, would not be reinstated until the West met his demands for sanctions to be lifted on Russian agricultural produce.
But he did say that Russia was moving ahead with plans to supply free grain to six African countries "and even carry out logistics free of charge".
The stymied grain deal is also at the heart of the dispute between Ukraine and Romania over crashed drones.
Russia has been hitting Ukraine's port facilities along the River Danube for more than a month, trying to prevent Ukraine from using the river to export its grain.
Ukraine is one of the world's major exporters of wheat and corn.
Also on Tuesday night, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under missile attack, the authorities said, but there were no casualties or damage.
All the Russian missiles were destroyed by air defences, a Ukrainian defence official said.