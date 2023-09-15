Greta Thunberg charged after blocking Sweden oil port for second time
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying a police order to leave a protest at a busy port in Sweden, months after she was convicted of a similar offence.
She was fined in July for refusing to leave a protest on a road for oil transport from Malmo harbour.
After the verdict, Ms Thunberg and other activists returned to the port and were again removed by police.
Her second trial is scheduled for 27 September.
In a statement, Swedish prosecutor Isabel Ekberg said the demonstration on 24 July had not been authorised and had disrupted traffic.
Ms Thunberg was demonstrating at the port in southern Sweden alongside the group Reclaim the Future. They attempted to prevent traffic from getting in and out, in order to protest the use of fossil fuels.
The protest took place hours after Ms Thunberg had been convicted and fined 2,500 Swedish Krona (£180; $224) for a protest in the same port on 19 June.