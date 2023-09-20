Nagorno-Karabakh forces agree Azerbaijan demand to disarm
Twenty-four hours after Azerbaijan's army launched an offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh, ethnic-Armenian forces have agreed Russian terms for a ceasefire.
One of the key demands that Karabakh forces have accepted is a proposal for complete disarmament.
Some 120,000 ethnic Armenians live in the South Caucasus enclave, recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan.
Three years ago, Azerbaijan recaptured areas in and around Karabakh and on Tuesday demanded a full surrender.