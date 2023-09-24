Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival
A man has died and his friend has been injured during a bull-running festival in eastern in Spain, authorities say.
The man, 61, was gored in his side during the event in the town of Pobla de Farnals in the Valencia region on Saturday. He underwent emergency surgery but died on Sunday.
His friend, 63, was attacked in both legs by the same bull and is in a stable condition in hospital.
Deaths and injuries during bull-running festivals in Spain are not uncommon.
There are hundreds of such events - in which bulls are released on city streets with people running ahead of them - across Spain every year.
Animal rights groups have long complained of the dangers for the public as well as the animals.
But the annual events remain popular.
The bull-running season provides a much-needed boost to Valencia's economy.
A 2019 study found that it created more than 3,000 jobs and brought in €300m with almost 10,000 events a year.