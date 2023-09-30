Motorist fined after dog seen behind wheel of car
Police in Slovakia have fined a car owner whose dog was behind the wheel.
A speed camera photo, posted on Facebook, appears to show a smiling canine in the driving seat of a Skoda.
The car owner insisted that his pet - a brown hunting dog - had suddenly leapt into his lap.
But officers in the village of Sterusy, north-east of the capital, Bratislava, said footage showed this was not the case as there was no sudden movement in the car.
It's not clear if the fine - issued to the owner, rather than the dog - was for speeding, or for failing to secure the pet in a moving vehicle.
Police have appealed to drivers to secure their pets safely when driving.
"Even a small animal can endanger your life and health while driving," police warned.