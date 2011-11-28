Services between Gatwick and Guernsey will run as normal on Wednesday despite the UK Border Agency strike, the airlines operating the route have said.

Heathrow and Gatwick Airports have asked airlines to reduce the number of passengers they bring into the country.

But as flights from the island are not subject to passport checks they have not been asked to make reductions.

Both Aurigny and Flybe said passengers held up on flights from outside the UK could re-book a later flight for free.

Staff from the UK Border Agency are striking over proposed changes to public sector pensions.