Guernsey bus drivers strike action 'less likely'
- Published
Strike action by Guernsey bus drivers is less likely following a meeting between operator CT Plus and staff on Wednesday.
Strike action was averted two weeks ago when the company delayed introducing changes to working conditions.
Bob Lanning, of the Unite union, said the company had agreed to hold regular meetings with staff to hopefully avoid a similar problem in the future.
CT Plus would not comment except to confirm the meeting took place.
The reduction in the number of four-day weekends and signing in and out times had raised concerns among the drivers.
Mr Lanning said: "You're reliant on importing people to run these services for you and when you're importing people you have to take that into consideration.
"One of the major problems was four-day weekends, these people need to go home to see their families, they come here to earn money... so you need to make sure you're treating them right."
He said he was pleased the firm had agreed to discuss any future changes with staff.