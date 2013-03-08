Jersey States care homes 'may be inspected'
Jersey States care homes may have to undergo the same regular inspections as those in the private sector.
Since 1995 all private care homes have been legally required to have independent inspections twice a year.
A spokesman for the island's Health Department said a new law was being drafted to ensure all care homes were inspected to the same level.
The current law does not cover States-run care homes, some of which choose to have their own external reviews.
These differ from the independent inspections as the recommendations are not legally enforced.
Any law changes, which would cover homes for the elderly, children and people with disabilities, would have to be approved by the government.
The department hopes it will come into force in 2014 or 2015.