Guernsey nurse suspended over drugs claims
- Published
A nurse has been suspended in connection with claims that drugs were supplied to Guernsey Prison inmates.
Andrew Philip Parkin, 40, has also been accused of supplying medication that had not been prescribed.
He was permitted to continue nursing under supervision after appearing before the Nursing and Midwifery Council in November 2011.
The council suspended him last month and is deciding whether to hold a formal disciplinary hearing.
Mr Parkin, who is now living in Buckinghamshire, in England, did not attend the hearing.
The island's Health and Social Services Department released a statement in which it said it did not comment on individual cases, but "operates robust policies in relation to staff disciplinary matters and all breaches are investigated appropriately".
Guernsey Prison authorities have declined to comment on the case.