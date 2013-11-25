Guernsey tourism: Former Vets4Pets marketing man appointed
A man previously in charge of marketing a chain of veterinary surgeries has been placed in charge of Guernsey's tourism industry.
Mike Hopkins, formerly marketing chief at Vets4Pets, took up the director of tourism role earlier, the Commerce and Employment Department said.
The role became vacant when Jason Moriarty was appointed chief officer for the department in 2012.
Mr Moriarty said he was confident Mr Hopkins would be "a great asset".
Mr Hopkins has a post-graduate degree in marketing and finance and has lived in Guernsey since 2008.
Chris Carter, a Guernsey-based marketing consultant, oversaw the role on a temporary basis until Mr Hopkins' appointment.
