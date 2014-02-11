Guernsey residents say they are unhappy that almost £2.5m has been spent on a kerbside recycling scheme.

The Public Services Department (PSD) will start the two-year recycling trial next month, with the aim to get 70% of households recycling by 2025.

Resident Michael Baudains said: "We get forced into this when I already recycle. Are they going to drop our rates? - I doubt it."

The PSD said residents can choose to be part of the scheme initially.

The trial is part of a wider plan by the States to try alternative ways to dispose of waste after a report suggested landfill sites would be full by 2022.

'Refuse to pay'

Mr Baudains said he felt the scheme would end up being "another way" for the States to "line there own pockets."

Government reports suggest half of residents already use the recycling bins around the island.

Resident Trish Torode is adamant that she will "continue to recycle my own" and warned the States, "whoa betide my rates go up - I will refuse to pay - Constables of St Saviour, take note."

In a statement PSD said: "When the trial becomes permanent, there will be a three-strikes system if the rules aren't adhered to. First you'd be issued an advisory notice, then a warning, then a fixed penalty notice owed to the parish."

Emma Simpson, waste prevention and recycling officer, said she wants to ensure everyone understands the scheme. "We are on hand to answer any questions," she added.

Clear and blue recycling bags will be delivered to households this week.

The blue bags will take plastics, tins and cartons and the clear ones will take paper and card.