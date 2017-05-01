Missing Stephen Grey: Body found in Christchurch river
- 1 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A body found in a river is believed to be that of a man who has been missing for more than three weeks.
Stephen Grey, from Sark in the Channel Islands, had travelled from Guernsey to Poole on 27 March but had not been seen since 8 April.
Dorset Police said the body, thought to be that of the 51-year-old, was found in a river at Christchurch just after 13:00 BST.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, the force added.