Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Stephen Grey disappeared on 8 April

A body found in a river is believed to be that of a man who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Stephen Grey, from Sark in the Channel Islands, had travelled from Guernsey to Poole on 27 March but had not been seen since 8 April.

Dorset Police said the body, thought to be that of the 51-year-old, was found in a river at Christchurch just after 13:00 BST.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, the force added.