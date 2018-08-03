Image caption The fire includes scrap cars, plastic materials and other recycled goods

A "substantial" blaze has ripped through a recycling centre on the Channel Islands.

About 20 firefighters spent more than two hours bringing the flames at Guernsey Recycling in St Sampson under control.

A large plume of smoke could be seen more than 20 miles (32km) away in Jersey.

Scrap cars, plastics and metals were involved in the fire. Guernsey Police has urged people to remain indoors.

A fire service spokesman said: "Because of the type of materials stored here the fire took hold very quickly."

Image caption Fire officers were called just after 09:00 BST

Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service worked with the Environment Agency, Guernsey Water and Guernsey Electricity to minimise the environmental impact of the blaze.

A spokesman said the priority was to protect the fuel tanks on the site to ensure they did not catch fire.