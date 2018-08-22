Image caption Lottie Barnes says she doesn't know how she's going to find the money to get another property

A tenant stands to lose thousands of pounds after a Guernsey estate agent failed to return her calls.

Lottie Barnes paid nearly £2,000 to Sarnia Estate Agents, but she claims the company has not responded to her messages "for weeks".

Other customers say they have also been unable to contact the estate agents, who are based in St Peter Port.

The company said last month that it was moving, but it is not yet clear whether that has happened or not.

More news from Jersey and Guernsey.

Sarnia Estate Agents could now lose its status as a business after failing to pay its registration fees.

It is on Guernsey Registry's "strike-off list", which means the firm has two months to make its annual payment, otherwise it will "cease to exist".

Lottie, who had expected to move into her new flat earlier this week, says she is devastated and needs her money back.

"I paid the deposit and then last month I paid the first month's rent," she said.

Image caption Sarnia Estate Agents now has a "to let" sign in its old front window

"They said they were moving and would get back to me. I emailed them a week later but didn't hear anything from them."

Lottie says it has now been weeks since she heard from the company.

"None of the telephone numbers are working, the emails are bouncing back, I tweeted them, I sent a message on Facebook, and I've heard nothing," she said.

"I should be in my new home - you can only presume the worst.

"I've basically paid them nearly £2,000, and I need that money back. It's devastating."

The Citizen's Advice Bureau in Guernsey said that until there is some kind of liquidation, "there is not actually very much that you can do".

The BBC has been unable to contact Sarnia Estate Agents for comment.