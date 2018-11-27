Image caption David Noakes said his company had 10,000 customers

The founder of a company selling a so-called cancer cure has been jailed for 15 months.

David Noakes, of Waldershare near Dover, Kent, illegally made and distributed GcMAF globally from the UK.

His company Immuno Biotech made millions selling the substance online, Southwark Crown Court heard.

The 65-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to money laundering and manufacturing, supplying and selling an unlicensed medicine.

'Vulnerable people'

Sentencing him, Judge Nicholas Lorraine-Smith said: "It is not GcMAF that is on trial."

He said Noakes "firmly" believed GcMAF had helped and would help people but had showed a "reckless disregard for the regulatory regime".

He had sold it to "extremely vulnerable people" and the fact it was freely available for sale on the internet was "horrifying", the judge added.

Guernsey-based Immuno Biotech sold the unlicensed human blood product through its website to an estimated 10,000 people, Noakes told the court last week.

It was marketed as a cure for autism, HIV and cancer, although Noakes admitted he was constantly "toning down" the claims and no-longer said GcMAF was a cancer cure.

Noakes was sentenced to 12-month terms for each of four offences relating to the unlicensed medicine to run concurrently, and to three months for money laundering.

He was also disqualified as a company director for eight years.

Immuno Biotech scientist Dr Rodney Smith, 55, of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire was jailed for eight months after admitting five charges relating to the manufacture, possession and sale and supply of the unlicensed medicine.

Another scientist, Emma Ward, also of Huntingdon, and Noakes' estranged wife Lorraine Noakes, of Ringwood, Hampshire, are due to be sentenced later.