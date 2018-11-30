Image caption Sark Electricity imports diesel by ferry and burns it in four generators in an old coal store

A last-minute deal has been struck to avoid an island-wide blackout in Sark.

When Sark Electricity was forced to lower prices, the utility firm threatened to switch off supplies to 300 islanders at the end of November.

Talks have been ongoing since Wednesday night, when Chief Pleas - the island's government - voted unanimously to value the company with a view to buying it.

The government said an agreement had been reached at 01:00 GMT, which would enable the power to be kept on.

Sark Electricity's owner, David Gordon-Brown, has yet to comment.

The dispute began when an independent commissioner ruled islanders were paying too much for power and ordered Sark Electricity to lower its tariff to 52p/kWh.

That is significantly higher than the UK average tariff of about 14p/kWh.

Sark Electricity said it would lose £20,000 a month at the new price and Mr Gordon-Brown, whose family has run the firm since the 1960s, said he had "no option" but to pull the plug at the end of November.

The company imports diesel by ferry and burns it in four generators in an old coal store.

The deal has been described as the "best outcome" by Sark's Seigneur, Major Christopher Beaumont.

"It's short term, but short term with a purpose to do a valuation with the aim of cheaply purchasing the company that generates electricity on Sark," he told BBC News.

"Both parties agreed this was the best outcome."

The Seigneur is the titular head of Sark, which has a population of about 500.

Fundamental changes were made to Sark's feudal laws in 2009 and many ancient rights and duties were revoked, although it remains a royal fief and £1 a year is still paid to Queen Elizabeth II for the island's rent.