Image caption Seven of the candidates elected in Sark's 2018 vote

Sark voters have backed seven new candidates in the island's first contested election in five years.

Among the newcomers were Philip Long, with 192 votes, John Guille, with 191, and Amanda Jayne De Carteret, with 143.

The Channel Island is home to about 500 people, and elects nine of its 18 unpaid politicians every two years. Each serves a four-year term.

Electricity supplies, education and land reform were all key issues.

It was the first time voters had been to the polls since a by-election in December 2013, after a series of elections failed to get enough candidates for a contest.

Turnout was 72%, with 260 Sark residents casting their ballots at the island's main hall.

Image caption Counseiller William Raymond was one of two sitting politicians to be re-elected - the other, Helen Plummer, topped the poll

Shopkeeper and political veteran, Counseiller Helen Plummer, topped the poll with 205 votes. She thanked islanders for putting their trust her.

"I hope that I step up to their plate and that I continue to work as hard as I can," she said.

The politician responsible for the island's handling of a recent electricity crisis was also re-elected with 152 votes.

Counseiller William Raymond said he would continue to work on a solution to buy the island's private power provider.

"I do my best, and it's been a tough time. I will continue to work on that," he said.

Sitting Counseillers Edric and Diane Baker failed in their attempt to get re-elected, the husband and wife received 110 and 108 votes respectively.

Image caption John Guille said he would focus on rejuvenating the island's declining tourism sector

Newcomer John Guille, 37, said he was proud to be elected.

"My father and my grandfather served in Chief Pleas for many years," the Counseiller-elect said.

"It's time for us to do our bit for the island, the younger generation. I'm really quite proud."