An island that came within hours of a blackout has celebrated the switching on of its Christmas lights.

Sark Energy threatened to shut the electricity off in November when it was forced to lower its prices.

But the power stayed on after the island's government made a last-minute deal to buy the company out.

Now, in a festive twist of fate, islanders are enjoying the Christmas lights display - with free power from the electricity company.

Sark, which has a population of 500, has no cars or street lights, and is also an officially designated dark-sky island in recognition of its lack of light pollution.

Tony Le Lievre, president of Sark Chamber of Commerce, said Sark Energy had been "nothing but generous especially in the light of what has been going on in the last few weeks".

"It's a measure of how much community spirit there is," he said.