Guernsey

Alderney air and sea search for missing plane

  • 21 January 2019
Casquets lighthouse off Alderney Image copyright Trinity House
Image caption The Casquets are infamous among mariners as the site of many shipwrecks

An air and sea search has been launched for a light aircraft that lost contact off Alderney.

The Piper Malibu with two people on board is reported to have lost contact near the Casquets lighthouse at 20:30 GMT.

The plane is thought to be travelling from Nantes in France to Cardiff.

A coastguard rescue helicopter and crews from Alderney and Guernsey RNLI have joined the search in the area around the lighthouse.

A lighthouse was first built on the Casquets rocks, infamous among mariners as the site of many shipwrecks, 13km north-west of Alderney in 1724.

