Alderney air and sea search for missing plane
An air and sea search has been launched for a light aircraft that lost contact off Alderney.
The Piper Malibu with two people on board is reported to have lost contact near the Casquets lighthouse at 20:30 GMT.
The plane is thought to be travelling from Nantes in France to Cardiff.
A coastguard rescue helicopter and crews from Alderney and Guernsey RNLI have joined the search in the area around the lighthouse.
A lighthouse was first built on the Casquets rocks, infamous among mariners as the site of many shipwrecks, 13km north-west of Alderney in 1724.