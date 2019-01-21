Image copyright Trinity House Image caption The Casquets are infamous among mariners as the site of many shipwrecks

An air and sea search has been launched for a light aircraft that lost contact off Alderney.

The Piper Malibu with two people on board is reported to have lost contact near the Casquets lighthouse at 20:30 GMT.

The plane is thought to be travelling from Nantes in France to Cardiff.

A coastguard rescue helicopter and crews from Alderney and Guernsey RNLI have joined the search in the area around the lighthouse.

A lighthouse was first built on the Casquets rocks, infamous among mariners as the site of many shipwrecks, 13km north-west of Alderney in 1724.