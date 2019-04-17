Image caption Deputy Lyndon Trott earlier said he had "absolute confidence" he had adhered to the code

A complaint that a senior Guernsey politician misled the States during a speech has been thrown out.

A code of conduct complaint was made on Tuesday against Deputy Lyndon Trott over claims he made about a potential runway extension in the island.

But, the States Members' Conduct Panel decided there was no "prima facie evidence" to support the claim.

Deputy Trott, vice-president of the Policy and Resources Committee, had maintained he had done nothing wrong.

The complaint surrounded comments he made during a speech in December about the length of the runway.

But after the complaint was lodged he said he had "absolute confidence" he had adhered to the code.

Retired pilot Mervyn Dacey had made the complaint, accusing Deputy Trott of misleading the States "multiple times" during the speech and breaching numerous sections of the States Members' Code of Conduct.

However, in a statement the panel said that in accordance with paragraph 28 of the code, the chairman had to be satisfied there was prima facie evidence to support the complaint.

"Having considered all the material provided by Mr Dacey, [the chairman] was not satisfied that was there was prima facie evidence to support the assertion that the code has been breached," it said.

"She has therefore, dismissed the complaint."

Deputy Trott has previously served at the highest levels of the island's government, having been treasury minister and chief minister.