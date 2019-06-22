Image caption Jack Gates, 24, had been a surprise entrant into the race

One of Alderney's two presidential candidates has withdrawn from the race after "receiving abuse" in the street and on social media.

The departure of Jack Gates means William Tate has been elected as the new president by default.

Mr Gates, 24, said: "I didn't realise this is what was involved in the democracy of Alderney".

He said he had received a backlash for "attempting to make a difference".

Mr Tate is a former UK barrister who has lived in Alderney for more than 20 years.

The president of Alderney sits at the head of government and has the casting vote in any tied decisions.

The election was due to take place on Saturday.