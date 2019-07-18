Image caption The two campuses of Lisia School will be called de Saumarez College (left) and Victor Hugo College (right)

The names of Guernsey's new secondary school sites have been released.

The umbrella institution will be known as Lisia School, which is an old Roman name for the island.

Les Beaucamps High will become de Saumarez College, while St Sampson's High will be renamed Victor Hugo College.

The names were chosen by the education committee based on suggestions by the public, as well as consultations with current staff and students.

Deputy Matt Fallaize, president of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, said the process of deciding on the names involved "extensive consultation and engagement".

"As a result, the committee felt a great weight of responsibility in ensuring that appropriate names were chosen," he added.