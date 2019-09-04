Image caption The state-subsidised airline's losses for 2019 are predicted to rise by 73% to £7.6m

Projections of the annual losses for Guernsey's national airline Aurigny have been revised to £7.6m.

This "significant increase" represents a 73% increase on the original forecast of £4.4m from the 2019 annual budget.

Speaking in the States earlier, President of Policy and Resources Gavin St Pier outlined the revised losses for the state-subsidised airline.

The island's most senior politician described the current subsidy as "not sustainable".

"This is clearly a troubling development, as the airline's losses are borne by the taxpayer," Deputy St Pier added.

He argued the "deterioration" was explained by "numerous factors", including increased competition from other airlines operating subsidised routes.

Deputy St Pier also proposed the States hold a debate over the future of the airline's subsidy.

The BBC approached Aurigny, but no-one was available for comment.