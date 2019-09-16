Image copyright Getty Creative Image caption The desire for self-generation is a result of an unresolved price dispute on the Channel Island

Sark's politicians have proposed that residents who generate their own electricity will need a licence.

The plan is in response to an ongoing electricity crisis involving the island's only electricity supplier.

Electricity on the island is more than four times as expensive as in the UK, which has led to a growing demand for self-generated power.

The scheme was submitted by the chair of the Policy and Finance Committee Sam La Trobe-Bateman.

Conseiller La Trobe-Bateman said the law was to "help control" the network, preventing further price rises for those who cannot afford to generate their own power.

The growing number of islanders generating their own power is not a "benefit to the community as a whole", he said.