Image caption Guernsey's maternity services went through several years of controversy over "preventable" deaths

Maternity services in Guernsey are now meeting "excellent standards", independent assessors say, following controversy over baby deaths.

The "blue" designation from Scape (Safe, Clean and Personal Everytime) comes after three years of inspections.

The audit looked at a variety of care criteria including environment, leadership and safety on the ward.

Questions about care on the island were first raised in a 2014 in a Nursing and Midwifery Council report.

Some of the failings included a "preventable death" of baby girl following "inadequate investigation" into a previous tragedy, as well as 14-month-old who died of "ineffective intubation".

Annabel Nicholas, Head of Midwifery & Paediatrics, described the designation as a "major success", which "reflects the hard work of the whole of team".

"We've gone a long way in ensuring we meet the highest standards and maintain the confidence of the community," she added.