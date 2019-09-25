Image caption An aquarium has been run from the site since 1967

The Channel Islands' only aquarium will close next month, its owner has confirmed.

The Aquarium, which is based in tunnels used as a munitions store during the German Occupation, is "no longer financially viable", the States of Guernsey said.

The attraction in La Vallette, St Peter Port was refurbished by Marita Iversen and Peter Grange in 2017.

Ms Ivresen said at the time the work had been "a labour of love".

Image caption The site was refurbished and renamed The Aquarium in 2017

The States of Guernsey said: "The Aquarium will be closing permanently next month after the current tenant informed [us] it was no longer financially viable."

The authority's director of marketing and tourism, Mike Hopkins, said: "It is a real shame and we are sorry that The Aquarium is closing as it was a unique and interesting attraction, which was enjoyed by both visitors and local residents alike."

Some fish will be returned to the sea while others that need specific care will be sold along with the fixtures and fittings.

The tunnel was built in the 19th Century and expanded by Organisation Todt - the German civil and military organisation - for use as a store during the German military occupation of the island from 1940-1945.

It opened as the Guernsey Aquarium in 1967 and was refurbished and renamed The Aquarium in 2017. An amusement arcade was added in April.

The site hit the headlines in 2012 when a fish stolen from the attraction was used to win a local bass fishing contest.