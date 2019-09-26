Image copyright Empics Image caption Lauren Ellis was being treated at the Oberlands mental health unit when she killed herself

There were "systemic failings" on a ward where a patient took her own life, a Guernsey court has heard.

Two nurses deny the manslaughter by gross negligence of Lauren Ellis, 22, who was found dead at the Oberlands mental health unit on 17 October 2017.

Rory McDermott and Naomi Prestidge have admitted falsifying wellbeing checks they should have carried out.

But their advocates said failings that were not the fault of the nurses were factors in Ms Ellis's death.

The mental health campaigner, who died by ligature strangulation, had a history of self-harm and an emotionally unstable personality disorder, the island's Royal Court has heard.

Advocate Mark Dunster, on behalf of 32-year-old Mr McDermott, said that none of the more senior medical staff, including Ms Ellis's psychiatrist, had assessed her as an immediate suicide risk.

'Culture of disregard'

By only requiring checks every 15 minutes, rather than constant observation, the doctors indicated to staff that she was not "actively suicidal" at the time, Mr Dunster said.

"The Guernsey medical establishment did not view her, at least on that day, as a serious risk," he added.

Speaking for 30-year-old Ms Prestidge, Advocate Clare Tee told the court the missed checks were the last in a "long line of failings in Lauren's care".

Ms Ellis had been left unchecked for extended periods earlier in the day, and staff on an previous shift had failed to remove an item of risk when she was admitted, the court heard.

None of these missed checks resulted in investigation or disciplinary action, according to Ms Tee.

Summarising evidence heard from medical professionals and nursing experts, Ms Tee said the lack of observation was part of "ward culture of disregarding safety checks".

The trial continues.