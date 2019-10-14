The number of recorded assaults on Guernsey Police officers has risen by more than three quarters in a year.

The force recorded 46 assaults on staff in 2018, compared with 26 in 2017.

Head of law enforcement Ruari Hardy said officers "come to work to serve the public" and called for a "zero-tolerance" approach for people who attack police.

The force's annual report outlines the island's crime figures and shows a rise of more than a third.

Mr Hardy said he was "passionate" about improving public safety, including the security of frontline officers on duty.

"I'm expecting the courts to take a really robust stance against anyone who assaults law enforcement staff," he added.

'Victim focused'

The number of total reported crimes grew by more than a third between 2017 and 2018, according to the report.

There were 2,135 reported crimes last year, up by 555 from the year before.

Mr Hardy said the growth was not caused by a "rise in crime", but by a change in crime reporting methodology.

He said the purpose of the change was to make the process "far more victim focused".

"Clearly the true comparison will be the data at the end of 2019," he said.

The change also brings the island's law enforcement in line with UK reporting standards, including how data is managed by officers.

In November 2018, a report released by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary concluded there were significant deficiencies in the island's police force, especially around its handling of data.

A subsequent review into the island's Home Affairs Committee, which is in charge of law enforcement, concluded that the committee had "neglected" police.