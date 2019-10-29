Guernsey St Sampson's harbour barriers damaged
- 29 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Storm protection barriers have been damaged by strong winds combined with very high tides.
The support piling and the pontoon wall at St Sampson's Harbour were damaged overnight.
Guernsey Harbours' maintenance staff are carrying out repairs, where the tidal conditions allow.
A spokesman urged berth holders to check their mooring ropes during bad weather and advised mariners "to exercise caution in the area".
A tide warning has been issued for Tuesday with a 10m tide at 19:22 GMT alongside force 5-7 easterly winds.