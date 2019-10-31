New digital radio service for Guernsey and Jersey
Residents of Jersey and Guernsey will have access to 22 new local digital radio stations.
Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has awarded Bailiwick Broadcasting Limited a 12-year licence to provide the stations in 2020.
Among the offerings will be dedicated stations for the over-60s, the LGBT community, tourists and young children.
They will also transmit BBC Radio Guernsey and Jersey, and commercial stations Channel 103 and Island FM.
The company has announced the names of five of the new stations:
- Angel Radio - music and information for older people
- Gaydio - programming for the LGBT community
- Little Radio - audio for little children
- Visitor Radio - providing tourist information
- Skylab Radio - a station focused on "chill-out music"