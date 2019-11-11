Pigeon survives 200 miles trapped behind grille

Image copyright Martin Stacey Image caption The bird was stuck behind the grille of the vehicle along a motorway and on an eight-hour ferry trip

A pigeon survived a 200-mile journey trapped behind the grille of a car.

Martin Stacey struck the bird while driving through Gloucestershire on his way to Guernsey.

Mr Stacey was only made aware of the bird by a passerby at the end of the 200-mile trip, that included travel on a motorway and an eight-hour ferry.

Mr Stacey said: "Somehow it survived the impact and became stuck behind my front grill about eight inches off the road."

The bird was freed from its precarious perch by local garage and released after being checked over by a vet.