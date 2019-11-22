Image copyright Guernsey Police Image caption Mr Alps died from a shotgun wound to the head

A man whose remains were found in a burnt-out car died from a shotgun wound to the head, an inquest heard.

Mikus Alps, 33, originally from Latvia, had mounting business debts and took drugs including MDMA before his death.

However, friends reported him to be "calm" and "his usual self" on the night before his death.

At the Guernsey Royal Court on Thursday an open verdict was recorded by the judge as it was unclear if the wound was self-inflicted.

The inquest was told a burnt-out car was reported to emergency services on 8 January, and it was made safe.

Mr Alps' remains were not discovered until scene-of-crime officers visited the car at Petit Bot on 10 January - the same day Mr Alps was reported missing.

A shotgun, understood to be one of two he had registered, was found in the car.

Image copyright Colin Dodd Image caption Mikus Alps owed his employees backdated wages, and records show the firm was on the verge of collapse

Mr Alps was described as having a passion for supporting Ukrainian fighters in their war against Russia and was affiliated with the Ukraine Volunteer Army.

Friends reported he thought he was being followed and threatened by Russians - a line of inquiry that Guernsey Police could not substantiate.

Two friends he spoke to from Petit Bot said they heard foreign sounding voices in the background; something police were unable to substantiate.

A separate police investigation uncovered bags containing illegal drugs and firearms with DNA links to Mr Alps.