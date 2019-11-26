Alderney to see more ferry sailings in 2020

A subsidy deal with a French ferry operator will see more sailings to Alderney in 2020.

Manche Iles Express scheduled 12 rotations from Dielette this year, which will rise to 24 with 13 direct to Alderney and 11 via Guernsey.

The Policy and Finance Committee has agreed to pay a ticket shortfall of up to a maximum of £10,000.

This will only be paid if an average of 180 passengers is not reached across the season.

If that is achieved it would mean an extra 4,320 travel movements to and from the island.

A committee statement said this compares with 4,300 movements on the Little Ferry, which operated Guernsey-Alderney from June to September, in 2019 at a subsidy of £98,000.

Visit Alderney and the firm are working together to market the island in France.