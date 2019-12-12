Image caption The 38 deputies and two Alderney States representatives make up the States of Guernsey

Candidates in the 2020 Guernsey elections will have a maximum budget of £6,000 to spend on their campaigns.

The limit was reduced from a proposed £9,000 after amendments to the original election rules were passed by deputies.

The States also agreed to prepare a booklet of two-page manifestos for each candidate, which will be distributed to all households.

The election will be held on 17 June and will feature island-wide voting for the first time.

A £500 grant will be available from the States for candidates to use to prepare campaign materials.

Anyone looking to co-ordinate their efforts will be allowed to give £3,000 to a political party or co-operative, but collective spending will be capped at a maximum of £9,000 per organisation.

An overall budget for managing the election of £600,000 was also agreed, with the money to be drawn from the 2020 budget reserve.

The island-wide system will mean all voters can select up to 38 candidates and will mean the polls could be open for up to four days.

In preparation a new electoral roll was opened and everyone eligible to vote on the island has to re-register.