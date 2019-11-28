Image caption The motion called for lengthening the runway from 1,463m (4,799ft) to 1,700m (5,577ft)

The costs and benefits of extending the runway at Guernsey Airport will be investigated.

The decision was narrowly by a vote in the States of 20 to 19 following decisions to not pursue further work in April and September.

The Committee for Economic Development will be allowed to spend up to £360,000 on the review, due to be completed by May 2020.

Arguments for lengthening include attracting new airlines.

Deputy Jan Kuttelwascher, who led the motion, said this time the proposal was not limited to extensions within the current runway safety area.

An attempt to delay debate on the motion until a government framework on air route operation and support - such as subsidies - had been approved, failed by a vote of 18-20.