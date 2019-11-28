Image caption Five people and two dogs were injured in the attack in Saumarez Park

Five people have been attacked by a dog in a park.

Police including armed officers were called to reports of a dangerous dog on the loose in Saumarez Park, Guernsey, at about midday.

It had also injured two other dogs, one seriously. The five people who were hurt were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police shot the dog on the advice of the States vet, as it was behaving in an "extremely aggressive manner".

Guernsey Police said: "We would like to commend the brave actions of the public who intervened by restraining the dog as emergency services were en route - their actions undoubtedly prevented further injury."