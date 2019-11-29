Guernsey parish elections delayed

Image caption The parish elections are carried out by a show of hands unless seven parishioners call for a ballot vote

Elections in two Guernsey parishes may only be able to go ahead after a change in law.

Elections in St Martin and the Vale were scheduled for 4 December, after parish authorities were unable to stage them this month.

However, the Reform Law, which governs the island's elections, specifies they can only be held on certain days in November.

None of the elections - all for douzenier positions - are contested.

An additional issue is the closure of the current electoral roll on Saturday.

It is being relaunched on Monday ahead of the first entirely island-wide election for seats in the States of Guernsey - in June 2020.

The Registrar-General of Electors and Law Officers are in discussion about a solution for the parish election "which will likely require an Ordinance that would make a new date available".