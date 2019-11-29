Image copyright HM Coastguard Image caption HM Coastguard said the man was waving his arms to attract their attention

A fisherman who spent almost 12 hours on rocks after his boat sank was rescued when a helicopter crew spotted him waving his arms.

The alarm was raised by the man's partner when he did not return home, Guernsey Coastguard said.

Crews did not have a last known position for the boat but knew he had recently been fishing around Herm.

The man was found at 00:40 GMT on Cul de L'Autel and winched to safety by a HM Coastguard helicopter from Solent.

He was taken to hospital and treated for hypothermia, but is reported to be "doing well".

Simon Hoare, duty captain of the helicopter, said: "In just a t-shirt and jeans, soaking wet, and with no shelter, or protection from the elements, this man was very lucky to be found when he was.

"We were all elated to find him. A successful outcome, such as this, is what makes our job so rewarding."

The island's all-weather and inshore lifeboats and a plane from the UK were also used in the search.