Image caption The volunteer ambulance crew said they would return to work once chief officer Melanie Walden was reinstated

Alderney's ambulance crew have said they are striking over the "unfair" dismissal of their chief officer.

Melanie Walden was sacked by the Alderney Ambulance Service on Wednesday after being told she had "let the board down".

The sacking is believed to be related to a critical review of the service.

The volunteer crew have approached the President of the States of Alderney William Tate to mediate in the "indefinite" strike.

Cover is being provided by three volunteers from Guernsey's St John Ambulance Service.

In a letter to States CEO Andrew Muter, the crew expressed their grievances with ambulance service board chairman Les Stewart and director Julie Maxwell.

They claimed Mrs Walden was dismissed without "adequate explanation" after being told "either you go, or they will close us down".

'Prolonged dispute'

Mr Stewart declined to comment on the dismissal, but said the board was "involved in improving the situation" and had brought in cover to "ensure a 24/7 service".

The letter said the crew would not return to work until Mrs Walden was returned to her roles as chief ambulance officer and director of the service.

They added that the "majority" of the crew wanted the board to step down, but did not make clear whether this was a requirement.

The crew said they did not want a "prolonged dispute" and wished to returned to return to work as soon as possible.

The service is an independent charity which generates most of its funding through subscriptions.

The States of Alderney provides an annual grant to the service, but it neither owns nor contracts it.