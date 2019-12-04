Image caption Patient transfers were among the services withdrawn on Wednesday

Ambulance service staff and volunteers in Alderney are withdrawing all emergency cover as part of strike action.

It is understood the walk-out, which will start at 08:00 GMT on Thursday, follows an independent report into the service but the reasons are unclear.

A spokesman confirmed other services such as patient transfer have already been withdrawn.

Staff from St John Ambulance Guernsey will cover 999 call-outs.

The service is provided through a contract with the States of Alderney and is manned by one paid staff member and volunteers.

It is funded by an annual subscription with those not signed up being charged for call-outs.