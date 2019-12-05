Alderney ambulance staff begin indefinite strike

Image caption Alderney Ambulance Service is an independent charity funded principally by subscriptions

Ambulance staff have gone on an indefinite strike in Alderney, with residents being reassured there will be emergency cover for "several days".

It is understood the walk-out, follows an independent report into the service but the reasons are unclear.

Alderney Ambulance Service staff who are not involved in the industrial action and St John Ambulance Guernsey are providing 999 cover.

The States of Alderney said talks are being held.

A statement said it was working "to ensure the island continues to be covered by an ambulance service during the current industrial action".

Christian Harris, who liaises with the service for the States, said: "Safety is paramount and I think the crew, the board, the States, every member of the public would agree."

The Alderney Ambulance Service is an independent charity funded principally by subscriptions.

It is not owned or contracted by the States of Alderney but the States does provide an annual grant to support the delivery of the service.