Image caption The review found both ambulances had medical equipment that had either never been serviced or were years past their recommended service date

The board of the Alderney Ambulance Service has told the island's government can no longer provide a "safe and sustainable" service.

It follows a walkout by staff on Thursday following the sacking of the chief officer after a critical report.

Staff from St John Ambulance Guernsey are providing Alderney's emergency ambulance service.

The States is looking at continuing the cover in the short-term and setting up a new system for the ambulance service.

This may include it being managed in parallel with the States of Alderney Fire Service.

A review into the service by Richard Webber, who holds senior positions including Chief Paramedic St John Ambulance England, was launched after concerns were raised by Guernsey staff providing cover in August.

The review's findings:

Several pieces of lifesaving equipment not working.

Equipment that has never been serviced or past the recommended date of service.

Medicines past their expiry date.

No medical director in post, leading to a lack of guidance over the use of medicines.

Equipment beyond the expertise of an ambulance technician.

Clinical assessment of patients are "inadequate".

Bill Walden, one of the service's volunteer paramedics, rejected the characterisation they could no longer provide a safe service.

Alderney Ambulance Service has operated with two vehicles and nine staff with an on-call system.

Form January to October it answered 161 emergency calls and carried out 82 patient transfers.