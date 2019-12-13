Image caption The elections were cancelled on 4 December because of regulations stating they could only be held on certain days in November

Elections in two Guernsey parishes have been organised for 18 December after a change to the law.

Both St Martin and the Vale were supposed to have elections for douzenier on 4 December, after being unable to be held on 29 November.

However, the Reform Law which governs elections dictated they could only be held on certain days in November.

A solution was secured by the institutions and political committees involved with regulating elections.

The island's senior Policy and Resources Committee approved a change to the 1948 law, which in turn allowed the States' Assembly and Constitution Committee to amend the regulations restricting when elections take place.

Parish elections are carried out by a show of hands unless seven parishioners call for a ballot vote.

None of the rescheduled elections are contested.