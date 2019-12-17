Guernsey

Christmas slows Guernsey lifeboat repair work

  • 17 December 2019
Relief Lifeboat Fraser Flyer in Guernsey's St Peter Port Harbour
Image caption The Fraser Flyer will remain on station while the Spirit of Guernsey is being repaired

Guernsey's lifeboat is in Poole for further assessments of the damage picked up during a night-time search and rescue.

Both sides of the hull and the propellers were damaged as a fisherman, who spent 12 hours on rocks, was rescued last month.

The RNLI said engineers examined the vessel in Guernsey last week.

A spokesman said more assessments were needed but the expertise was hard to find "so close to Christmas".

The charity has confirmed the relief lifeboat Fraser Flyer will remain in the island until the Spirit of Guernsey is repaired and back on station, which it hopes will be early next year.

