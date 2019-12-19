Alderney restores ambulance cover for Christmas

Image caption Emergency cover on the island has been provided by St John Guernsey since 5 December

Alderney will resume running its own ambulance service from 21 December.

The States of Alderney said it had assembled a new team of volunteers to take over a 24-hour service.

A dispute over the sacking of the Alderney Ambulance Service's chief officer led to a strike by the volunteer paramedics on 5 December.

The service was dissolved on 11 December and cover has been provided by Guernsey's St John Ambulance since the strike began.

All volunteers will have an "appropriate level of training" and will receive "technical and professional support" from St John, the States said.

The temporary service will work through co-operation between the The Island Medical Centre, the Mignot Memorial Hospital, St John Ambulance Guernsey, the States of Alderney Fire and Rescue Service and the Alderney Airport Fire Service.

The States of Alderney said it would continue work to "develop the right model" for a long term ambulance service, including engaging with the views of the local community in early 2020.

The dismissal of chief officer Melanie Walden followed a review into the service by Richard Webber, the Chief Paramedic St John Ambulance England, which found that the service was severely deficient.

Among Mr Webber's findings were broken lifesaving equipment, expired medicines and "inadequate" patient assessments.

All expired, damaged or missing equipment has been fixed or removed, the States added.