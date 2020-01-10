Image copyright Island Archives Image caption The map shows the island's largest settlement in "extraordinary detail", comparable to late-19th Century manuscripts

A "unique" map of St Peter Port from 1759 has been bought for £10,000 by Guernsey's archives from a Jersey collector.

The proceeds will go to the military charity the Gurkha Welfare Trust.

The plan shows the town in "extraordinary" detail for a 18th Century manuscript, according island archivist Dr Darryl Ogier.

Dr Ogier said the map was "far more detailed than anything else we've seen of the period".

Image caption Lt Col Frank Falle will donate the £10,000 from selling the maps to support Gurkha veterans

The map was purchased from retired Lt Col Frank Falle, from Jersey, who acquired the map in the 1970s while stationed in London.

He allowed Guernsey's archives to photograph the map after he bought it, saying he "always intended" to sell it to them.

Lt Col Falle is involved with the Jersey-based Gurkha Welfare Trust, which assists Nepali veterans of the armed forces, and will donate the money from the sale to the charity.

He said he immediately noticed how "special" the early manuscript was, adding it looked like it had "hardly been used or touched".

"It gives you a time where you know exactly what was in St Peter Port in immense detail.

"I mean you could almost count the cabbages in the cabbage patch."

The map will be available to view at the island archives by appointment.

Image copyright Island Archives Image caption The money was allocated to the Island Archives from the Wilfred Carey Fund

Dr Ogier said the level of detail outlined on the map was more typical of late-19th Century manuscripts.

"It's very difficult to value a unique object, but this is a transaction between a willing vendor and a willing purchaser," he added.

The money for the purchase was allocated from Guernsey Museum's Wilfred Carey Fund.