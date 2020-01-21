Image copyright BBC/Susie Pinel Image caption Politicians in the Channel Islands have welcomed the new ratings

The Channel Islands' credit rating has improved from "negative" to "stable".

Credit rating agency Standard and Poor's improved its outlook for Jersey and Guernsey, citing greater stability in UK politics and clarity over Brexit.

It said the "immediate risks" had "dissipated" and the rating reflected balanced risks to Jersey's creditworthiness.

However, it recognised the islands remained vulnerable to the fortunes of the UK's financial services sector.

Guernsey's chief minister Gavin St Pier said: "We are pleased that Standard and Poor's has confirmed our own assessments that Guernsey continues to be a fiscally - economically and politically - stable jurisdiction."

It is also a "really positive outcome" for Jersey and shows the island had a "very strong capacity" to meet financial commitments, added the minister for treasury and resources, Deputy Susie Pinel.

"The government does, however, remain conscious of the potential risks to Jersey's economy, pending the outcome of the UK's future negotiations around Brexit and we will therefore continue to take a cautious approach in our financial planning," she added.

In January 2018, Standard and Poor's downgraded its outlook for the islands from "stable" to "negative", primarily as a result of uncertainty around Brexit.

Its most recent report added that future access by the UK's financial services sector to the EU is still likely to have an affect, as will UK taxation and regulation