Image caption Since the change, the ambulance service has been run by volunteers and fire service personnel

Ambulance crew members have offered to return to work after a dispute which resulted in a strike.

The former Alderney ambulance crew have written to States members offering to return to their voluntary roles for six months under the former chief officer.

They left the service over the "unfair" dismissal of chief officer Mel Walden.

James Dent, chair of Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee said "no precipitous action" should be taken and current arrangements should continue.

He said there had been a crisis and there are things to resolve, but "we now have an opportunity to think clearly about the type of service we want going forward".

"To date the public and professional feedback with the service has been good."

Currently the States is running the service with the help of the fire service and volunteers.

Image caption Ambulance staff said they would return to work once Mel Walden was reinstated

The crew members said their proposal for a six-month return would mean the two-vehicle service could operate and the States would have time to investigate the circumstances leading to the collapse of the service.

Their return to work is on condition of working under the leadership of the former chief officer.

They said any volunteers wishing to stay on would be welcomed and mentored.

The letter said the "ambulance dispute" had created rifts in the community and caused harm to the people involved.

In December the board of Alderney Ambulance Service told the island's government it could no longer provide a "safe and sustainable" service.

This followed a walkout by staff after the sacking of the Mrs Walden following a critical report.