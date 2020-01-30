Image caption St Sampson's High School will be renamed Victor Hugo College as part of the 'one-school, two-site' system

Staff at a Guernsey special school have said proposed education reforms could have a "detrimental effect" on special needs pupils.

An open letter from staff at Le Murier school included support for a motion to delay approved changes.

Their concerns relate to Le Murier pupils having to share facilities at St Sampson's High School.

The Committee for Education, Sport & Culture (ESC) said it was "determined" to maintain opportunities for pupils.

St Sampson's is set to become the site of Victor Hugo College as part of the island's "one school two site" reform proposals, which would see its current 700 pupils double to about 1,400.

In a letter to the States of Guernsey, staff wrote: "Le Murier is often unable to access the sports hall when needed because of the large student number at St Sampson's High School.

"Current proposals to increase student numbers at Victor Hugo College show there are no plans to increase facilities and this will have a detrimental effect on the Le Murier students."

Image caption The new system is due to operate from 2021, rather than the current four-school system

Staff also suggested an increased volume of students could negatively impact those suffering with anxiety, autism and hypersensitive disorders.

The letter said the ESC had provided "no clear answers" in ongoing discussions and urged the States to take the "necessary time" to consider the issues raised.

Deputy Matt Fallaize, president of the ESC said: "We are determined to ensure that there are not fewer opportunities for Le Murier students to benefit from the shared facilities in the years ahead."

He said the committee would be "flexible and pragmatic" in planned union discussions